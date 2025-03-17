Karlie Kloss Announces Third Baby With Husband Joshua Kushner; Gushes 'Three's a Party'

Karlie Kloss announces her third pregnancy with husband Joshua Kushner in an adorable post. On Monday, March 17, the supermodel took to Instagram to share the news with a carousel of pictures.

In one of the snaps, Kloss posed with her 19-month-old son Elijah in a black and white photo where she bared her baby bump through her shirt. This was followed by a close-up shot of her bump and one from her maternity shoot in a skin-tight black gown that accentuated her belly.

In the last slide, she posted an adorable black-and-white picture captured from the back as her older son Levi and Elijah hugged each other. "Three's a party," she gushed in the caption.

Kloss, recently featured on the cover of i-D magazine, has often shared glimpses of her quaint family life on social media. In October last year, the model shared an adorable slideshow of pictures of her family from their trip to a pumpkin patch.

The first snap showed baby Elijah on Kushner's shoulders, and the latter held his son's baby hands. The following pictures captured baby Elijah and Levi separately posing with a pumpkin on the field. "We've been ready for October," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Last year, the mom-of-two celebrated her first-born son Levi's third birthday with an adorable tribute on her Instagram. "You forever changed my life and I couldn't be more proud and humbled to be your mom. Thank you for making me a mommy," she captioned the post.

The post included several sweet pictures of the toddler doing different activities like reading a picture book with his mom, watching Kloss’s blown-up fashion poster in the middle of a street, sitting in his toy car, watching a carousel wheel, and much more.

The model, who tied the knot with Kushner in 2018, opened up about her second pregnancy in a November interview with PEOPLE. She revealed that her fitness routine had “evolved” and gotten more efficient since being a mom.

“I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways,” Kloss said at the time.