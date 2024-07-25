Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle Shut Summer Down?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, airing Thursday, July 25, tensions rise as Devon Hamilton-Winters seeks Victor Newman's blessing, Alan and Traci take their relationship to the next level, and Kyle and Summer face off over Harrison's trip to Paris.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) will track down Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) with an important goal. Devon is likely to reveal that Abby Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) agreed to marry him, seeking Victor’s blessing for their union. Victor, who respects Devon, is expected to approve and welcome him to the family in advance of selecting a wedding date with Abby. Devon might also discuss his concerns about Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) staying with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), whom Victor cryptically hints is in for a reckoning due to a Chancellor Industries takeover.

In Paris, Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins) surprises Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). Alan will express his deep feelings for Traci, which she reciprocates. They may take their relationship to the bedroom or clarify their status on this special evening.

Back in Genoa City, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) confronts Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) about taking Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell) to Paris. Despite her inability to legally block the trip, Summer makes her disapproval clear. A fierce argument ensues, with Kyle insisting the trip is final, especially since Claire Grace (Hayley Erin) has agreed to come along and care for Harrison. Summer’s concerns about Claire and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) are dismissed as Kyle firmly shuts her down.

The Young and the Restless promises more drama as Summer plots her next move following Kyle's dismissal. Stay tuned for more twists and turns in this ongoing feud.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?