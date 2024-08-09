Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Sabotage Diane While Victor Saves Summer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 9, tease a dramatic day in Genoa City as Phyllis Summers and Diane Jenkins-Abbott face off once again, while Victor Newman steps in to assist Summer Newman in her custody battle.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) crosses paths with Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters), reigniting their ongoing feud. Known for her ability to get under Diane's skin, Phyllis won’t miss an opportunity to needle her nemesis, especially after hearing about Diane’s recent move to call Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) back from his trip due to Harrison Abbott's (Redding Munsell) stomach issues. The tension between Diane and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) will escalate, and Phyllis is likely to exploit the situation, perhaps suggesting that Diane is sabotaging her own relationship with Kyle.

As the custody battle looms, the topic of court comes up, and the confrontation between Phyllis and Diane intensifies. Diane might warn that Summer is destined to lose, but Phyllis won’t back down, predicting that it’s Kyle who will falter in front of the judge.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) receives a distress call from Summer and springs into action. Victor uses his considerable influence to provide emergency assistance, presumably in connection with expediting the custody hearing. He may have a stern word with Kyle, possibly threatening his career at Newman Enterprises if he continues to challenge Summer’s custody of Harrison.

Elsewhere, Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) surprises Abby Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) with a romantic picnic in Chancellor Park and proposes with an engagement ring. Although the couple seems happy for now, the possibility of a lengthy engagement might test their relationship before they make it to the altar.

With Phyllis stirring the pot, Diane under pressure, and Victor pulling strings behind the scenes, Friday’s episode promises high-stakes drama. As Abby and Devon savor their moment, the future remains uncertain for many in Genoa City. Don’t miss the unfolding twists on The Young and the Restless.

