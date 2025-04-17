Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will the Abbotts Outsmart Victor’s Vengeful Scheme?

On Thursday, April 17, The Young and the Restless promises high-stakes drama as Victor Newman doubles down on revenge. While Diane and Jack scramble to protect their turf, Nikki finds herself in the uncomfortable role of reluctant mediator — caught between family loyalty and emotional exhaustion.

Despite Michael Baldwin’s repeated pleas for peace, Victor remains committed to his war against the Abbotts. His refusal to let bygones be bygones leaves Nikki Newman stuck in the middle, deeply troubled by how her husband’s actions are impacting not only Jack but also Kyle and Claire Newman.

With Victor charging ahead, the Abbotts are forced to strike back. Jack and Kyle Abbott hatch a risky plan, using Elliot Matthison as a double agent in hopes of gaining the upper hand. But the move is anything but foolproof — one slip, and it could all blow up in their faces.

Meanwhile, Jack pulls Diane deeper into the fold with a strategy session meant to solidify her position within the Abbott inner circle. Although Diane has long struggled to feel like a true Abbott, Jack’s willingness to include her suggests she may finally be earning her place at the table.

As Jack and Diane map out their next move, they're well aware of how unpredictable Victor can be. He’s not one to stay outmaneuvered for long. With every step the Abbotts take, Victor could already be preparing a countermove — and if he catches wind of their tactics, the fallout could be swift and brutal.

Thursday’s episode of Y&R teases explosive confrontations, shifting alliances, and a game of strategy with everything on the line. As Victor sharpens his revenge, and the Abbotts plot their next move, only one question remains: who will land the next blow — and will it be the one that changes everything?