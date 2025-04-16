Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Outsmart the Abbotts in His Latest Scheme?

In The Young and the Restless episode airing Wednesday, April 16, the power struggle between the Newmans and the Abbotts escalates as secrets, setups, and strategic lies take center stage. With Audra trying to pull Nate into a risky partnership and Victor plotting traps for both Kyle and Billy, tensions are bound to explode.

Advertisement

Audra Charles continues her mission to align with Victor Newman by trying to win over Nate Hastings. Despite Nate’s skepticism about Victor’s trustworthiness, Audra insists she’s calling the shots this time. But behind her confident front, she’s hiding the real reason for the alliance—a trap Victor wants her to spring on Kyle.

Meanwhile, Victor’s scheming doesn’t stop there. He’s got Billy Abbott in his crosshairs, potentially using Aristotle Dumas’ outreach as bait to manipulate Billy into revealing more than he should. Whether Billy falls for the ploy remains to be seen.

Over at Jabot, Jack and Kyle Abbott ramp up their investigation into the company’s recent troubles. They suspect more spies than just Matheson—and they might be closer than ever to unmasking them. As they piece together the puzzle, the father-son duo decides to use Victor’s own tactics against him, turning his espionage into an advantage.

Advertisement

While Jack and Kyle may feel confident in their counterattack, underestimating Victor Newman is a dangerous game. The patriarch of the Newman family is no stranger to comebacks—and he’s rarely outplayed for long. As the Newman-Abbott war heats up, fans can expect shocking twists, intense confrontations, and plenty more corporate chess moves in the episodes to come.