Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Allow Lily to Take Over Chancellor?

Thursday, September 5, on The Young and the Restless promises dramatic revelations and intense confrontations. With Lily Winters raising the alarm over Billy Abbott’s dangerous power grab, Jack Abbott finds himself caught in a family crisis. Meanwhile, Victor Newman receives key intel that could fuel his latest scheme, and Kyle Abbott makes a confession to Claire Grace that could change everything.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Lily Winters, portrayed by Christel Khalil, is increasingly concerned about her position at Abbott-Chancellor. She vents to Jack Abbott, played by Peter Bergman, about Billy Abbott's power-hungry behavior. Billy, played by Jason Thompson, is on a reckless path that could bring down the family’s legacy, and Lily warns Jack that unless they intervene, Billy will drive the company—and the Abbott name—into the ground.

While Lily strategizes about saving the company, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) shares vital information about Billy with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Victor is already planning Billy's downfall and is faced with an enticing offer from Lily. She wants to run Chancellor again, offering insights into Billy’s weak spots, but there's a catch: Victor has already promised control to Nikki.

This leads to a potential power-sharing compromise between Nikki and Lily, but Victor must decide how to handle this delicate situation. Will Nikki agree to share control, or will Lily need to settle for being Nikki's right-hand woman?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) approaches Claire Grace (Hayley Erin) with a confession. Kyle reveals that Victor is pressuring him to replace Claire as Harrison Abbott's nanny, as Victor wants Claire back at the Newman empire. Kyle, acknowledging the close bond between Harrison and Claire, suggests she consider her own future—and possibly return to Victor's fold. Their conversation hints at deeper feelings between Kyle and Claire, setting the stage for a potential romance. However, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) could become a significant hurdle in their blossoming relationship.

With love, power struggles, and family loyalty on the line, Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless is filled with high stakes. Will Victor agree to Lily’s plan? And can Kyle and Claire navigate their complicated feelings? Stay tuned to see how these storylines unfold and which alliances will stand the test of time.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?