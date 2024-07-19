Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage, The Big Bang Theory Stars, More Hollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Comedian Bob Newhart As He Dies At 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan comedian of the iconic eponymous shows, passed away at 94 in his Los Angeles home on July 18 after several short illnesses. Jerry Digney, his publicist, confirmed his death in a statement. In response to this news, celebrities across Hollywood paid tribute to the amazing life and career of Newhart.

Big Bang Theory co-stars pay tributes to comedy legend Bob Newhart

Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny in The Big Bang Theory, paid tribute to Newhart on Instagram, calling him a genius and an icon whose every take was perfect. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "What a dream it was to witness the genius that was Bob Newhart. He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious. Every take - every time. Icon forever."

She continued, "I will never forget you, Bob! Thank you for making our dreams come true!"

Mayim Bialik, a star in The Big Bang Theory, where Newhart played Professor Proton between 2013 and 2018, among many others, recalled how his show was a big part of her childhood and early introduction into sitcoms. She described being able to work with Newhart as an ultimate dream come true while praising him for being both professional and humble.

The actress added that he will be missed deeply because he was truly a legend of comedy. She wrote on Instagram, "He was effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious and incredibly approachable. Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend—the likes of whom we simple don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!"

Advertisement

Iain Armitage, who appears in Young Sheldon, also remembered Newhart by admitting that he had been inspired by the Professor Proton character created by him. He noted that personally, it was encouraging for his career. The 16-year-old actor told People, "[Bob Newhart's] career as an actor was inspiring to me. He was loved and will be missed."

The Big Bang Theory co-creator wrote on X, "Hard to explain how important Bob Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him. Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honors of my life."

Hollywood celebrities mourn the loss of Bob Newhart

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Al Franken, and more underscored the loss of this comedic genius too by boasting about his influence and legacy on comedy, just like other great legends before them did.

Baldwin wrote on Instagram, " "Au revoir to the great Bob Newhart…"

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis, on the other hand, paid tribute to Newhart posting a photo of him along with a heartfelt caption, writing, "They will be laughing wherever people go when they leave us. God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!"

As per People, Noah Wyle, Bob's co-star from The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, spoke of his love for Bob Newhart when he met him and how it exceeded all expectations he had about a hero.

He said, "Heroes frequently disappoint when you meet them. Bob didn’t. I will be forever grateful for the time I got to spend with him—laughing, globetrotting, telling stories, and trying to save the world. I join the multitudes in mourning his passing. Heaven just got a whole lot funnier." He conveyed how thankful he was to have spent some time with him as well as how much he would miss him.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken posted on X, "Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy. I’ll always remember when he hosted SNL and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing."

Lesley Ann Warren, who played Bob’s wife on The Bob Newhart Show, said that she enjoyed working with him as he was joyous while delivering unique, intelligent comedies. She added how fun it was working next to him.

Judd Apatow had once made a documentary concerning Don Rickles and Bob Newhart; hence, he stated that The Bob Newhart Show influenced his choice of comedy writing career path too. As per the aforementioned outlet, he cherished those moments with Newhart while filming the movie, stating that he was the sweetest man.

Apatow took to X to write, "Bob Newhart was the kindest, most hilarious man. He asked me to make a documentary about his friendship with Don Rickles. I was so lucky to get to spend that time with my hero. His brilliant comedy and gentle spirit made everyone he encountered so happy."

Speaking with the aforementioned outlet, Zooey Deschanel, who was once in Elf with Newhart, portrayed him as a genius and kind-hearted gentleman. Luke Wilson, from Legally Blonde, also admitted to Newhart’s gentleness and humor, which put him up there among those such as Richard Pryor or John Cleese.

Advertisement

Newhart has had more than six decades in the show business, where his involvement in various movies such as Newhart, The Bob Newhart Show, among others, left indelible memories. He leaves behind four children and ten grandchildren as he dies at 94. His wife, Ginnie, whom he married in 1963, died in April 2023.

ALSO READ: Bob Newhart Joked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Should Play Him In A Biopic; Comedic Legend Passes Away At 94