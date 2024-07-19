Comedian Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94 Due To Series of Illnesses

Bob Newhart, the Grammy-winning comedian, passed away due to illness. His publicist made the announcement of his demise that he took his last breath in his L.A. home.

Bob Newhart dies at 94 years of age

On July 18, Bob Newhart passed away at his Los Angeles residence after battling several illnesses for a while. He was 94 years old.

His death was confirmed by Newhart’s publicist, Jerry Digney, in a press release, as per People. For over six decades, he was best known for his unforgettable roles in the CBS sitcoms The Bob Newhart Show, which aired from 1972 to 1978, and Newhart, which aired from 1982 to 1990.

Ginnie, Newhart’s wife, died in April 2023 after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed health issue. They married in 1963. In addition to having four kids, including Robert, Jennifer, Timothy, and Courtney, they were blessed with ten grandchildren before Bob passed away.

He was born George Robert Newhart on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, where he also attended Loyola University before spending some time in the Army. He had also worked as an accountant.

Newhart’s fortune changed when he decided to try comedy in Chicago during the late 1950s and became an overnight success.

Late comedian Bob Newhart's legacy

In 1959, with the release of his debut comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, he made history by becoming the first comedian to top the Billboard album chart. This triumph led him to win two Grammy Awards for Album of The Year and Best New Artist. Looking back at that period, he recalled giving himself exactly one year to make it as a comedian or else go back to accounting. This was shared in his obituary.

This successful comedy album launched a decade-long career as a stand-up comedian, resulting in six seasons of The Bob Newhart Show. Consequently, this series earned him multiple Emmy nominations and Golden Globe Awards.

From 1982 to 1990, there was also Newhart, which kept capturing audiences, while other shows such as George and Leo were broadcast between 1997 and 1998. Furthermore, he had memorable appearances, including: Legally Blonde 2, amongst others.

Throughout his life’s work, he received seven Emmy nominations. It included acting nominations for Newhart as well. He received his first Emmy award in 2013 for a recurring guest role on The Big Bang Theory, with additional nominations in 2014 and 2016.

In November of 2020, Bob Newhart reflected on his career and legacy during an interview where he talked about how making people laugh was a huge accomplishment. It gave him great personal satisfaction. As per his obituary, he once said, "When I first started out in stand-up, I just remember the sound of laughter. It’s one of the great sounds of the world."