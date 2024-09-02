'You're On A Watch List': Ed Sheeran Roasts Fan Who Misheard THIS Major Thinking Out Loud Lyric

Ed Sheeran has once again demonstrated his sense of humor by playfully calling out a fan who misheard the lyrics to one of his hit songs. The singer responded to someone on TikTok who thought the lyrics to Thinking Out Loud were “I will be loving you ‘til we’re 17” instead of the correct verse, "I'll be loving you 'till we're 70."

“You’re on a watch list somewhere,” Sheeran wrote in response, as reported by Complex.

The hitmaker's 10-year-old song, which spent 19 weeks in the Top 40 before it peaked at number one on the UK charts, has lately become meme material on social media, with people poking fun at the British singer for being ready to leave his lover as soon as he turns 71.

Sheeran too hopped on the trend recently, posting a video on his social media, featuring himself packing his bag and flipping the finger to the camera, and leaving the room when the earlier mentioned part of the song plays.

The song, for those who may not know, won Sheeran Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2016 and became the first song to spend an entire year in the UK Top 40.

Sheeran is currently in the midst of his Mathematics tour, with shows scheduled this weekend in Cyprus. Hopefully, fans will sing the right lyrics at his shows henceforth

Advertisement

In other news, Ed Sheeran’s brother, Jethro Sheeran, who goes by the stage name Alonestar, expressed disappointment with the superstar singer after being asked to remove his picture and name from the artwork of their collaborative track Raise Em Up. While the request came from Warner Music, Ed’s record label, Jethro directed his frustration towards his famous relative, saying both he and his lawyers were shocked by the request. Regardless, Jethro complied to avoid an expensive legal battle.

ALSO READ: Is Ed Sheeran Taking Break From Recording And Music? Singer Explains Career Change Decision