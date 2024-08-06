With the success of his last movie Dream Scenario, director Kristoffer Borgli is back with A24, and it appears he has signed two of the biggest stars in the industry to feature in his upcoming romantic film. According to Deadline, A24 is in early talks to feature Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in Borgli's The Drama, which it will both finance and produce. Borgli, who penned the script, will serve as director.

The project's specifics are not revealed, but there are rumors that the film is about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple's wedding. Aster, Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone will serve as the producers under Square Peg. This is not the first time A24 and Square Peg are collaborating.

Square Peg and A24 have collaborated for previous films including Hereditary, Midsommar, Dream Scenario, and the upcoming movies Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone, Square Peg.

A24 was eager to collaborate with Borgli once more after the success of Dream Scenario last fall, but the project took off when Zendaya expressed a strong desire to play the lead. Although deals still need to close, Pattinson came later, and the project is now the studio's primary priority.

With the success of Dune: Part Two, which brought in over $700 million globally, Zendaya has already had a fantastic year. After that, she starred in the tennis drama Challengers at Amazon MGM Studios, which got positive reviews and made $94 million at the global box office, including $50 million in the United States.

Alongside Steven Yeun and Mark Ruffalo, Pattinson will play the lead in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, which opened in theaters next year. He also starred in The Batman (2022) also has director Parker Finn’s remake of the 1981 horror flick Possession. Pattinson will also begin production on Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love.

