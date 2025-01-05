'How could I...': Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae reacts to friend Jung Woo Sung's out-of-wedlock child controversy

Jung Woo Sung has been embroiled in an out-of-wedlock child controversy with model Moon Gabi. He was also accused of double-dating her with another woman. Although he has already refuted the accusation and admitted to fathering the model's child, the situation continues to escalate. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game fame and known to have been actor's longtime friend, has commented on the controversy.

In a recent interview with Sports Kyunghyang, the Squid Game actor was asked to share his thoughts on the out-of-wedlock child situation. He indirectly responded, "I hope everyone makes decisions that lead to positive results."

He added, "I think Jung Woo Sung will need to handle things well moving forward. He should take time to think and discuss what the best decisions are."

Recently, another speculation arose after the Scarlet Innocence star was not included in the Artist Company's New Year's greeting. Many thought he was left out due to the controversial situation.

However, when asked about it, Lee Jung Jae, who is the co-founder of the agency along with Jung Woo Sung, commented, "I didn't even realize that he wasn't included. How could I check everything?"

He further added that the actor is currently keeping busy with his upcoming projects, indicating that might have been the reason for his absence in the New Year's greeting.

The Squid Game 2 star revealed that Jung Woo Sung is currently shooting outside Seoul, working hard for his upcoming period political drama Made in Korea, co-starring Hyun Bin. "I have also been traveling internationally for promotions. Once our schedules align, we will meet," Lee Jung Jae noted.

Meanwhile, Jung Woo Sung's out-of-wedlock child controversy almost died down. But recently, it resurfaced after Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige released his new track Yellow Niki Lauda.

The rap track had lyrics like, "Spitting my baby on your face, full of anger/ I never show mercy/ You go and embrace refugees." Many interpreted it as his diss towards the actor since he is known for working with refugee help organizations.

However, the rapper personally addressed the rumors, saying that it wasn't directed towards anyone, but just to create comedic punch lines.

