Jung Woo Sung's ex-girlfriend and baby’s mom Moon Gabi clarifies relationship timeline with actor, says 'never asked for marriage'

Jung Woo Sung was recently in controversy for having an out-of-wedlock child with model Moon Gabi. The situation escalated when a source claimed that he was allegedly dating his long-time girlfriend at that time while having a child with the model. He was criticized by netizens, especially when speculation arose that Moon Gabi wanted to marry him, but he allegedly refused.

Now, the model herself addressed the rumors. On December 28, she took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her child with Jung Woo Sung. In the caption, she wrote, "Many false articles have been written about me and the father of my child. These articles, filled with unfounded rumors, have caused harm, and as a mother, I felt the need to clarify my position publicly. I stayed silent to protect my child and the father, but I can no longer remain silent."

She addressed the rumors that she demanded marriage with the actor after getting pregnant with his child in order to receive child support. "I never asked him for marriage or anything else due to my pregnancy, Moon Gabi clarified, shutting down the gossip.

She also commented on Jung Woo Sung's alleged double-dating controversy. In her Instagram post, she made it clear that she met the Scarlet Innocence actor back in 2022 and continued the relationship until the end of 2023. After January 2024, they had no contact with each other, said Moon Gabi.

In addition, she also emphasized that the child was not a mistake, but rather a blessing for both of them. "The decision to bring our child into this world was mutual, and we were both happy during that time. I do not believe it is right to label my child as a mistake or predict his unhappiness simply because our relationship is unconventional," Moon Gabi made a strong statement.

Read her full post here:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, an investigation unfolded that Jung Woo Sung had broken up with his long-time girlfriend when he met Moon Gabi, eradicating the possibility of him double-dating. It was also revealed that his partner came to know about the situation involving the model before the news broke.

