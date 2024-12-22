Human from Today FIRST LOOK: Kim Hye Yoon stars as free-spirited gumiho who faces trouble after meeting Lomon; WATCH

Kim Hye Yoon and Park Solomon are all set for their upcoming fantasy rom-com Human from Today. Recently, the first look of the drama has been unveiled, giving fans a sneak peek into their characters and how they get entangled with each other to face an inevitable fate. It is now set to premiere in 2025.

On December 21, the 2024 SBS Drama Awards released the first look at a handful of the channel's upcoming dramas. Among them was Human from Today. The fantasy rom-com will feature Lovely Runner fame Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a gumiho (nine-tailed fox), who lives by her own rules. She intentionally avoids doing good deeds so she doesn't end up transforming into a human. On the other hand, Lomon stars as Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic soccer player who somehow ends up changing Eun Ho's plans.

The new teaser began with a mysterious character drawing a picture of a fox while the voice-over asks, "Didn't all gumihos originally want to become human?" However, soon Eun Ho makes a noticeable entrance with her goofy and free-spirited personality. The next few moments show her living her life to the fullest as she explains that she only wants to explore the fun part of human life, but not the suffering, so she will continue to avoid doing any good deeds to prevent accidentally turning her life into a mess.

While holding onto these thoughts, she meets Kang Si Yeol, who seemingly flirts with her but denies it instantly. They have a few fun days together before it transforms into a nightmare. A voice warns Eun Ho that someday she will face a moment of confusion, but then she must decide to become a human or disappear forever. What will she do?

Watch the teaser for Human from Today here:

Human from Today is also known by another title I'm Human. It is a fantasy rom-com exploring a fun-filled love story with unexpected twists involving a gumiho and a human. Apart from Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, Ji Seung Jun, and more rising talents will be seen in pivotal roles.

