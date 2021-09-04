EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha: ‘Hrithik Roshan is a phenomenal actor and general force of cinema’

and are all geared up for a battle royale in the official remake of Tamil Hit, Vikram Vedha. The duo reunites after 2 decades and the gangster drama is all set to go on floors in October. “Oh yes, we are starting next month,” smiles Saif, adding further that he will soon start his prep for the character of the cop, Vikram.

Ask him about the reunion with Hrithik on the film and he is surprised that it has been almost two decades since their first outing. “That was a smallish kind of a role, but yes, I have worked with him before. Vikram Vedha is a fab movie and I am completely kicked about it but I am still waiting to get into that gear,” he informs. Saif has however done multiple script reading sessions with director duo Pushkar and Gayatri. “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” he shares.

We met the actor at promotions of Bhoot Police. His co-star, laughs, “But thankfully, you don’t have to dance (alongside Hrithik in the film).” Saif responds with a laugh, “Yeah, or else I would not have done the film. In-fact, no one would make the two of us dance until and unless they want to make a strange movie.”

Like the audience, Arjun too is excited for the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan face-off in Vikram Vedha. “It will be great fun watching both of them together. It’s two of my favorites in a film and will be fun to watch them together,” Arjun concludes. Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we get more updates on the gangster drama soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte in talks to play a lawyer in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha