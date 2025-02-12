Were Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah caught on date in Australia? Agency clarifies about PHOTO from overseas trip

Recent online speculation suggesting that long-time couple Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah were on a romantic getaway in Australia has been officially debunked.

On February 12, social media and online communities began circulating alleged witness accounts and blurry photos of what appeared to be Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah strolling through the streets of Australia. Fans quickly speculated that the beloved couple was enjoying a private vacation together, fueling widespread excitement. However, new developments have since clarified the situation, putting an end to the rumors.

According to a statement from their agency, AM Entertainment, the rumors are unfounded. The company addressed the growing speculation by clarifying, “The person in the photo is Kim Woo Bin’s younger sister. He is currently on a family trip," as quoted by AllKpop. With this statement, any misunderstanding was resolved, and fans were assured that there was no secret romantic getaway taking place.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have been in a public relationship for over a decade, making them one of South Korea’s most admired celebrity couples. They first met while working on a photoshoot for a fashion brand and soon after confirmed their romantic involvement in July 2015. Their relationship has been widely regarded as one of the most supportive in the industry, particularly as Shin Min Ah stood by Kim Woo Bin’s side during his battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Advertisement

After years of treatment and recovery, Kim Woo Bin returned to the entertainment industry, and the couple remained stronger than ever.

The two stars have frequently been spotted on overseas trips together, further solidifying their reputation as a power couple. In 2022, they were photographed in Paris, where they enjoyed a café date in broad daylight, much to the delight of fans. In April 2023, the pair was once again seen together in Bali, adding to the long list of their shared travels. And in 2022, they starred alongside each other for the first time in a drama, Our Blues.