Did BLACKPINK's Jisoo hint at ex-boyfriend Ahn Bo Hyun as her ideal type? Fans speculate reunion

BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared on the latest episode of Single's Inferno-fame Dex's YouTube variety show. In episode 13 of Dex's Fridge Interview, she opened up about her ideal type. The character and physical traits she mentioned looking for in a potential lover seemed to be similar to her ex-boyfriend Ahn Bo Hyun. Even the actor's social media activity sparked talks of their possible reunion.

The episode, which was released on January 30 at 7:00 p.m. KST, showcased Jisoo being comfortable around Dex and freely revealing her ideal type to him. She gave him a mini heart attack by jokingly saying that she would want a boyfriend like him. Dex played along by exclaiming that the BLACKPINK member needed someone strong and reliable, who would be able to carry things for her. Jisoo mentioned that she liked guys who are smart and would get her sense of humour. They also should be ready to fight for her when needed.

However, the one trait that got everyone talking was her mention of liking guys who were good at swimming. She jovially said she would want her boyfriend to get into the water and catch fish for her. That reminded fans of Jisoo's ex-boyfriend Ahn Bo Hyun, who often posts photos by the beach and other water bodies, showcasing his love for the waters. Coincidentally (or maybe not), he even made an Instagram post of being in a swimming pool on the same day.

The shirtless pool photos came an hour after Jisoo's interview aired. Fans immediately connected the dots and concluded that it might be a possible hint at them getting back together. The BLACKPINK member also mentioned liking guys with short, neat hairstyles, which is the style Ahn Bo Hyun has been sporting these days. She also talked of being attracted to someone who finds her funny rather than being funny themselves. The Flex X Cop actor is not known for his humor in the industry; rather, he is more towards the gentle, shy side.

Thus, everything Jisoo mentioned wanting in her ideal boyfriend hinted at Ahn Bo Hyun, as per fans. The two of them dated for a brief period of 3 months before parting ways in October 2023.