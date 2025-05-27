Is BLACKPINK releasing new music in September? DEADLINE world tour schedule sparks hopeful fan speculations

Get ready, BLACKPINK fans! The K-pop sensation just revealed the dates and venues for their highly anticipated DEADLINE world tour, starting on July 5 and wrapping up on January 25. However, fans have noticed a peculiar pattern in the tour schedule - there's a full month gap between concert dates towards the end of the year. This has sparked speculation among fans, who believe it might be a deliberate move to accommodate new music releases or even an album drop.

According to the YG Entertainment-unveiled DEADLINE world tour schedule, BLACKPINK will be performing in Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London in August 2025. Their next show is in Jakarta, Indonesia; however, it's in October. September has been kept free for the girl group members to rest before they head to the second half of the tour. Regarding the break, fans are buzzing with theories that it's not just a regular hiatus but a strategic pause for a full-group musical comeback.

Will BLACKPINK release a new album in September 2025?

Fans are eagerly hoping that BLACKPINK will use the one-month gap to unveil fresh content, making the tour an even more unforgettable experience. BLACKPINK is expected to release a new album in June 2025, according to reports. This will be their first group release since BORN PINK in 2022. Recently, Yang Hyun Suk, founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, shared that new songs are on the horizon for the group; however, the release dates haven't been finalized yet.

Fan theories say that June will mark the pre-release of the album, followed by the first part of the DEADLINE tour. The girl group will then release the full-group album in September. Notably, there is another one-month gap between their November 2025 and January 2026 shows. If the album indeed gets released in September, the month of December can be used for additional activities or further planning regarding the album's promotion.

Even though the musical comeback is uncertain, one thing is clear—BLACKPINK is set to electrify fans worldwide with high-octane live performances of their iconic songs, commanding an insane stage presence.

