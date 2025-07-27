Watch: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Kingdom release

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is releasing in theaters on July 31, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the Arjun Reddy actor was seen offering prayers at the Tirupati temple. One can see in the video below, Deverakonda is sporting a mundu and white shirt, while Bhagyashri is wearing a simple saree. They both were seen surrounded by paparazzi.



On a side note, Vijay was earlier reported to have been hospitalized after contracting dengue fever. The actor was discharged earlier this week and soon began promotions for Kingdom.

Rashmika Mandanna makes a shoutout for Vijay Deverakonda for Kingdom

As Kingdom is just 4 days away from release, Rashmika Mandanna made a special shoutout for her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. The actress highlighted how she cannot control her excitement for the movie.

She wrote, “Vijay Deverakonda, I always keep telling you-you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just .... Something else.”



What is Kingdom about?

Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu-language action film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie features the story of an undercover spy who is tasked with destroying a crime syndicate that is run by his own elder brother, Siva.

Split between duty and relationship, the spy agent must rise up to the occasion and serve as a leader to his people, doing what is right. How he manages to fulfill his task forms the entire story.

With Vijay in the lead, Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead with actor Satyadev appearing in a key supporting role.

Kingdom is written and directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, reuniting with Anirudh Ravichander once again. The film also marks the musician’s first collaboration in a Deverakonda starrer.

Moving ahead, Vijay Deverakonda has films like VD14 and SVC59 (tentative titles) in his lineup.

