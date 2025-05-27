Go Min Si’s old remark on industry favoritism resurfaces amid bullying allegations: ‘Never been that…’

Go Min Si, recognized for her standout roles in dramas like Youth of May, Tastefully Yours, and Sweet Home, now finds herself at the heart of a growing controversy. Accusations have emerged claiming that she was involved in bullying and extortion during her school years.

An old video interview with Go Min Si, circulating again amid the allegations. In it, she spoke about the challenges she faced trying to enter the acting world without formal training. She criticized the “favoritism and elitism” she encountered and declared that she would never become someone who judged others unfairly.

Go Min Si appeared on the YouTube channel BDNS in a segment called Forever Waiting for the Spaghetti in August 2024. During the sit-down with host Moon Sang Hoon, she opened up about her background and shared insights into the challenges she faced on her path into acting.

When she was asked to describe the kind of adults she found most difficult to deal with, Go Min Si didn’t hesitate—those who judge others with prejudice.

Reflecting on her unconventional path, Go Min Si spoke about graduating from a vocational high school focused on cosmetology, not the performing arts. Entering the acting world without a traditional background, she recalled facing scepticism during auditions in Seoul. “A lot of directors questioned my motives,” she said. “Unlike the others, I didn’t come from a theater or film program, and that made breaking in much harder.”

She further quotes, “Within that environment, there was clear favoritism based on school connections and regional ties. I couldn’t understand it at all,” she added. “I resolved to never become like that. I firmly decided, ‘I will never be that kind of person.'”

Allegations Surface: Anonymous Post Sparks Firestorm Around Go Min Si

The controversy erupted when an anonymous post surfaced online, accusing a then-unnamed actress, referred to only as “Go XX”, of a troubling history of school violence. The allegations were extensive: bullying, verbal abuse, extortion, and even mistreatment of disabled classmates during her middle school years.

Following the post, Go Min Si’s management, Mystic Story, responded by strongly denying the allegations and asserting their intent to pursue legal action against what they described as “false and malicious claims.” However, despite these efforts, the discourse online has only grown more heated.

For now, Go Min Si has not issued a personal statement. Her silence has only fueled more speculation. As the story continues to unfold, it remains unclear whether this will be a temporary stumble in a rising career or the beginning of a long-lasting fall from grace.

