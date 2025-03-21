Is Kim Soo Hyun's agency considering defamation suit against Kim Sae Ron’s family for minor dating claims? Lawyer reveals

Kim Soo Hyun's agency filed a criminal case against Kim Sae Ron's family and YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute over the release of his butt n*ked on March 20. They charged against them were violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. Following that, discussions were sparked whether they will file an additional suit regarding the minor dating allegations. On March 21, the actor's legal representatives revealed their stance regarding the matter to K-media CBS Nocut News.

Kim Soo Hyun's legal representative was asked by the media if they would legally retaliate to the claims of the actor dating the late Kim Sae Ron for six years, starting 2015, when she was a minor of 15 and the Queen of Tears actor was 27. Responding to that, attorney Kim Jong Bok of law firm LKBN Partners stated, "Like in the first statement, we are considering taking legal action in the future." They further revealed that they would do so only if the situation escalated any further. He revealed, "we are refraining from further legal actions as much as possible."

The lawyer explained that they were proceeding with caution, thinking twice before deciding on their next steps, out of respect and consideration for Kim Sae Ron's grieving family. From his statements it can be concluded that filing of a second legal suit is unlikely in near future. He mentioned, "the agency is in deep sorrow and mourning over the passing of former actress Kim Sae Ron." Regarding their March 20 case filing, he said, "We had no choice but to file a complaint this time because there was a risk that explicit photos of an extreme nature would continue to be released."

Advertisement

The photo in question was one in which Kim Soo Hyun was washing the dishes in Kim Sae Ron's house while being pantless. As per the agency's statement the release of such content caused the actor great s*xual humiliation and thus, they decided to take things to court. They also mentioned not undertaking any such extreme measures in future if they were not provoked any further by Garosero or Kim Sae Ron's family.