Garosero claims Kim Sae Ron’s family ‘never heard’ of alleged marriage and abortion after Kim Soo Hyun breakup, calls it ‘unacceptable’

YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's owner Kim Se Eui revealed on his March 20 live broadcast that the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron was unaware of her alleged marriage and abortion. The shocking revelations were made a day before by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho as he uploaded an audio recording, where the actress was allegedly heard sharing her forced marriage with a mystery man and abortion details with her agency staff member. Garosero presented the bereaved family's reaction to that.

As per Kim Se Eui, Kim Sae Ron's family mentioned that they "never heard of" the actress' marriage to a mystery man after her breakup with Kim Soo Hyun. Regarding her alleged abortion he quoted them saying, "We cannot understand why Sae Ron said such a thing to the manager." They were perplexed by the manager's claim of paying 20 million won, allegedly covering Kim Sae Ron's hospital bill, as they believed no one else would pay it. The bereaved family was allegedly devastated by these claims, seeking Garosero's help to find evidence for the same.

As per Kim Se Eui, the release of such sensitive content online was "unacceptable" as it caused great agony to the mourning family. He also revealed Kim Sae Ron's mother's mental and physical state getting worse. As per the two audio recordings released by Lee Jin Ho on March 19 and 20, the late actress was forced to marry her New York boyfriend, whom she initially planned to break up with. She allegedly couldn't cut ties with him, because of finding out that she was pregnant. Even though she got aborted, he threatened to reveal her abortion details, coercing her into marriage.

Post their wedding, Kim Sae Ron had a hard time living with her alleged husband due to him physically abusing her. There were even knife marks on her neck, as per the second audio clip. Lee Jin Ho released those recordings after the actress' family pressed defamation charges against him, claiming that his videos about Kim Sae Ron's DUI case and other controversial issues were the root cause of her death.