Love Next Door Ep. 7-8 Review: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's rom-com dips into disheartening melodramatic turn

Name: Love Next Door

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Seung Hyub

Premiere Date: 17 August, 2024

Director: Yoo Je Won

Writer: Shin Ha Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

About the plot of Love Next Door

Love Next Door follows the journey of Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min), a driven product manager for a global conglomerate, who finds herself at a crossroads. Overwhelmed by the pressures of her corporate life, she decides to return to her hometown, seeking a fresh start and the pursuit of her true happiness. But her quest for renewal becomes complicated when she crosses paths with Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In), the son of her mother's friend, who knows all too well the embarrassing secrets of her past.

Seung Hyo, a charismatic young architect and the CEO of The Architecture Atelier In, is admired by everyone for his talent, looks, and charm. Yet, behind his perfect exterior, the only blemish in his life is his long-standing connection with Seok Ryu. As they reconnect, sparks fly, and their paths intertwine, turning their story into an unpredictable blend of romance, comedy, and self-discovery.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Love Next Door here;

Recap of Episode 7

In Episode 7 of Love Next Door, Seok Eyu is thrown into emotional chaos when her former fiance, Hyeon Jun, unexpectedly reappears, just as she’s grappling with her feelings for Seung Hyo. The surprise arrival sparks tension, especially when Seok Ryu's fiery mother unleashes her unpredictable temper, turning a simple dinner into a near-disaster.

Seok Ryu finds herself torn between the past and present, but ultimately realizes she’s moved on from Hyeon Jun, cherishing only the memories. Meanwhile, Seung Hyo wrestles with jealousy and confusion, but a twist of fate at a restaurant pushes him to finally confess his feelings to Seok Ryu, setting the stage for what’s to come.

Recap of Episode 8

Episode 8 of Love Next Door is a rollercoaster of emotions as Seung Hyo finally confesses his feelings to Seok Ryu, only to spiral into a nervous breakdown afterward. The two share an awkward night of sleeplessness, peeking through curtains to see if the other is awake. Meanwhile, Seok Ryu's mother conspires with Hyeon Jun, hoping to reunite him with her daughter.

Advertisement

The episode delves into Seok Ryu's past, revealing a childhood burdened by family expectations and a devastating secret; her battle with stomach cancer. As Seung Hyo tries to support her, Seok Ryu collapses from intense pain, choosing Hyeon Jun over Seung Hyo to take her to the hospital, leaving Seung Hyo heartbroken and the audience on edge.

Acting performances in the fourth week

In the fourth week of Love Next Door, the acting performances of the cast continues to captivate with a mix of emotional depth and engaging chemistry. Jung So Min delivers a nuanced performance as Bae Seok Ryu, skillfully balancing her character’s vulnerability and strength as she navigates a turbulent blend of past and present relationships. Jung Hae In continues to steal hearts as Choi Seung Hyo, bringing a palpable intensity to his role, especially in his moments of quiet desperation and heartfelt confession.

The supporting cast, including Base Seok Ryu’s fiery mother and the conflicted Hyeon Jun, add layers of complexity, enhancing the overall narrative. The actors effectively convey the emotional stakes of their roles, drawing viewers into the characters’ personal struggles and growth. While the dramatic moments are well-handled, some scenes might benefit from a more subtle touch to avoid over-melodrama.

Advertisement

Our review of Love Next Door Episode 7-8

In the fourth week of Love Next Door, the show's signature charm takes a melodramatic detour that may leave some viewers disheartened. Episode 7 is packed with serendipitous moments; Yeon Duk's change of heart towards Mo Eun, and the revelation that the elusive "ideal type" is actually Dan Ho, create a web of coincidences that bring characters closer together. However, as Seung Hyo finally musters the courage to confess his feelings, the tension builds towards an inevitable climax that feels all too familiar.

By Episode 8, the plot leans heavily into melodrama with the introduction of Seok Ryu’s terminal illness. This narrative choice, while adding emotional weight, comes across as a cliché that overshadows the earlier, more nuanced storytelling. The dramatic revelation of Seok Ryu’s battle with stomach cancer feels like a heavy-handed attempt to amplify stakes, echoing tropes seen in recent K-dramas like Welcome to Samdalri and Doctor Slump and the globally acclaimed Queen of Tears.

Despite these narrative missteps, the series remains buoyed by the stellar performances of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. Their chemistry continues to resonate, providing moments of genuine connection amidst the overbearing melodrama. The characters are portrayed with sincerity, and their struggles are brought to life with a depth that keeps viewers engaged, even when the plot falters.

Advertisement

As Love Next Door navigates these choppy waters, it remains to be seen whether it will recalibrate or sink into predictability.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door Ep 5-6 Review: Seo Ji Hye’s cameo brings much-needed fire between Jung Hae In and Jung So Min