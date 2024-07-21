Jang Na Ra, Nam Ji Hyun's Good Partner enjoys rise in viewership; Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun's Miss Night and Day maintains hold

Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun's law drama Good Partner saw a rise in the viewership ratings for its latest episode. The drama has been enjoying an increase in the viewership with each episode. The Auditors, Miss Night and Day and Beauty and Mr. Romantic also held on to their viewership ratings. Here is a look at the viewerships for this Saturday, which is July 20.

Good Partner starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun achieves its highest viewership yet

According to Nielsen Korea, Good Partner garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 13.7 percent with the fourth episode which is an increase of 3 percent. This marks the personal best for the series till now. Good Partner also became the most-watched miniseries of this week. Additionally, it also became the most watched among viewers aged 20 to 49.

The story revolves around a veteran divorce lawyer and a newbie with different values and personalities. Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

Miss Night and Day, The Auditors, and Beauty and Mr. Romantic stay strong

The fantasy romance comedy Miss Night and Day starring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun garnered a viewership rating of 7.1 percent and maintained its hold. The drama is on its last leg and will be coming to an end on August 4.

The Auditors featuring Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jung Moon Sung, and Jo Aram scored 5.9 percent and became the most watched in its time slot.

Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang's romance comedy Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most watched on Saturday once more with 17.2 percent.

