Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin respond to casting news for R-rated film Untold Scandal remake; Netflix considering helming drama

Rumors surrounding the potential casting of Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook in a Netflix series remake of the 2003 film Untold Scandal have sparked considerable buzz. The anticipated casting of Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook has generated significant excitement due to their star power and contrasting styles.

Both actors have issued statements through their respective agencies, confirming they have received offers to join the series but have not committed to the project. Son Ye Jin's agency, MS Team Entertainment, stated, "It is one of the projects we have been offered, and we are reviewing it." Similarly, Ji Chang Wook's agency, Spring Company, echoed the sentiment, noting that they are “considering the offer” without confirming his participation.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed that Untold Scandal is indeed among the projects they are currently reviewing but clarified, "We are still in the process of finding the right project and cannot confirm any details as nothing has been finalized yet." The streaming giant's cautious approach could be a hint that while the remake is on their radar, the production remains in its exploratory phase.

Based on the classic French novel Dangerous Liaisons, the original movie, directed by Lee Jae Yong, became a hit despite its youth viewing restriction, attracting over 3.52 million viewers. Now, a possible modern adaptation is in the works, with Netflix reportedly in the early stages of considering the project.

The possible collaboration has fueled anticipation among fans, eager to see South Korea's beloved Son Ye Jin paired with the versatile Ji Chang Wook. While nothing is set in stone, the combination of these two prominent actors promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the provocative and dramatic narrative of Untold Scandal. The story revolves around Joseon's most notorious womanizer and seductress as they engage in a dangerous game of love and corruption, centered on a virtuous target.

As the buzz around the potential remake continues, Son Ye Jin is already preparing for her next confirmed project, Park Chan Wook's film Inevitable, while Ji Chang Wook is gearing up for the November 6 premiere of the Disney+ original series Gangnam B-side.

