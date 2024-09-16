Jung Ryeo Won is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatility and meaningful performances. She gained fame with her role in My Name is Sam Soon which was released in 2005. She continued to impress in dramas like Witch's Court and History of a Salaryman. She kicked off her career as a member of Chakra. She transitioned to acting and became widely admired for her ability to handle both comedic and dramatic roles with depth and charisma. Here is Jung Ryeo Won K-drama list.

Jung Ryeo Won K-drama list

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Release year: 2024

Director: Ahn Pan Seok

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Wi Ha Joon

Lee Jun Ho’s first love was his teacher Seo Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her. Jung Ryeo Won is a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor. Wi Ha Joon takes on the role of an excellent student who received academic support from the academy and earned an elite badge. He was popular back in school because of his witty and assertive personality.

Wok of Love

Release year: 2018

Director: Park Seon Ho, Ham Joon Ho

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Junho, Jang Hyuk

Wok of Love revolves around a chef who works at a five-star restaurant but due to some incidents ends up starting a small Chinese place. A rich woman had her wedding cancelled at the last minute but she gets motivated in life as she comes across the chef and tries his food. They start working together.

Advertisement

Witch’s Court

Release year: 2017

Director: Kim Min Tae, Kim Young Gyoon

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Yoon Hyun Min

Witch at Court features Jung Ryeo Won and Yoon Hyun Min. The story revolves around a fiery lawyer who lives by her own rules but is also rational and logical at the same time. But she has a secret. She is planning for revenge against her mother’s murderers. It was released in 2017.

Diary of a Prosecutor

Release year: 2019

Director: Lee Tae Gon

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Lee Sang Hee, Kim Kwang Gyu, Jeon Sung Woo

Diary of a Prosecutor is a 2019 slice-of-life which tells the story of a group of prosecutors who work in a small town. One day a famous prosecutor joins their team and shakes things up. It's a battle between what is right and what is easy. The drama stars the late Lee Sun Kyun and Jung Ryeo Won.

Advertisement

May it Please the Court

Release year: 2022

Director: Kang Min Gu

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jung Jin Young

May It Please the Court is a legal thriller that centres on Noh Chak Hee, a fierce defence attorney who faces a career setback after a scandal. Following this, she is assigned to public service and partners with Jwa Shi Baek, a principled public defender. They work on a high-stakes case that reveals dark secrets and challenges their moral beliefs. As they work together to uncover the truth, ethical dilemmas, and personal redemption in the courtroom.

History of the Salaryman

Release year: 2012

Director: Yoo In Shik

Cast: Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Bum Soo, Jung Gyu Woon, Hong Soo Hyun

History of the Salaryman is a satirical K-drama that follows Yoo Bang, a naïve man who enters the competitive corporate world after a series of odd events. Yeo Chi is a quirky heiress. Yoo Bang finds himself involved in corporate espionage, power struggles, and personal growth alongside Yeo Chi. The drama humorously explores greed, ambition, and the cutthroat nature of business, blending comedy and suspense.

Advertisement

Ja Myung Go

Release year: 2009

Director: Lee Myung Woo

Cast: Lee Myung Woo Jung Ryeo Won, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Min Young

Ja Myung Go is a historical drama which is adapted from the Korean legend Prince Hodong and the Princess of Nakrang. The story focuses on the life of Princess Ja Myung, the daughter of the ancient kingdom of Goryeo. It follows her struggle against political intrigue and personal betrayal as she seeks to reclaim her rightful place and protect her kingdom. The drama intertwines romance, epic battles, and royal conspiracies, showcasing Ja Myung's bravery and determination amidst a turbulent era.

More about Jung Ryeo Won

Jung Ryeo Won is a Korean Australian actress. She entered the entertainment industry as a singer of the girl group Chakra. The group disbanded in 2006 and she took up acting full-time. She made her debut as an actress in 2002 with the drama Saxophone. She first appeared on the big screen in 2005 with the film My Boyfriend is Type-B. She is also known for her roles in The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and Wok of Love.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love Ep 7 Preview: Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae turn into lovey-dovey workplace couple; Watch