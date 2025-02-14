BTS' V and Jungkook defamation case: YouTuber Sojang ordered to pay 76 million KRW in damages

YouTuber Sojang uploaded several malicious videos of South Korean celebrities, including IVE's Jang Wonyoung, aespa, BTS' V and Jungkook and Kang Daniel, for about two years. As a retaliation, the concerned artists filed cases against her and hearings of the case have been going on since last year. In the latest developments, she was ordered to pay 76 million KRW ($53,000 USD) for defaming V and Jungkook on February 14 KST.

The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court ordered the Taldeok Camp YouTube channel owner, Sojang, to pay the heavy fine, following the result of the 90 million KRW lawsuit filed by the BTS members in January. The court stated, "The defendant must pay Big Hit Music 51 million KRW ($35,000 USD), V 10 million KRW ($7,000 USD), and Jungkook 15 million KRW ($10,000 USD)." The cyber offender uploaded 23 videos with unverified claims about the K-pop idols from October 2021 to June 2023.

Sojang made heavily edited defamatory videos about the artists, intentionally spreading false information to attract views and subscribers. The videos focused on invasive topics, including baseless claims about celebrities' personal lives, physical appearances, and relationships, often including harmful and demeaning comments. Several pop stars like BTS were victims of her online offense and all of them dragged her to court.

Previously, on February 2, she lost the case to IVE's Jang Wonyoung and was ordered to pay 50 million KWN to her. The initial lawsuit amount was 100 million KWN , but after careful judgments, the court reduced the amount to half. Sojang, however, re-appealed on further reductions in the amount and the heading for the same awaits. Soloist Kang Daniel, another of her victims, also won a 30 million KRW case against her, which she appealed as well.