Kian’s Bizarre BnB 1st trailer on Netflix: BTS’ Jin, Ji Ye Eun and Kian84 try store handling and bare-handed dining

Netflix is gearing up for the highly anticipated premiere of Kian’s Bizarre B&B on April 8, an eccentric reality-variety show that promises a chaotic yet unforgettable hospitality experience. Led by webtoon artist Kian84, global superstar BTS’ Jin, and rising personality Ji Yea Eun, the series takes viewers to the remote island of Ulleungdo, where the trio runs a guesthouse like no other.

With spontaneity at the heart of its concept, the show guarantees hilarity, unpredictability, and moments of heartwarming friendship between the hosts and their guests.

Netflix recently unveiled a teaser poster, offering a first glimpse at the strikingly unusual B&B. The image showcases a floating structure situated in the middle of the vast Ulleungdo Sea, creating a surreal visual that blurs the line between a guesthouse and a fantasy amusement park. Accompanied by the tagline, “When imagination comes to life," the poster hints at the sheer unpredictability awaiting both the hosts and the guests.

The teaser trailer provides even more insight into the chaos that lies ahead. Guests will not simply walk through a front door; instead, they must scale a steep rock wall to check in. Mealtime is no less unconventional, with extreme "bare-handed" eating challenges pushing participants outside their comfort zones. The entire experience is designed to be anything but ordinary, ensuring endless entertainment for both the participants and viewers alike.

At the core of Kian’s Bizarre B&B is its unconventional team of hosts. Kian84, known for his free-spirited and unpredictable nature, takes the lead in running the guesthouse in his own unorthodox way. His imaginative, no-rules approach to hospitality sets the tone for the show’s offbeat charm. Joining him is Jin of BTS, who takes on the role of an all-purpose staff member.

While known worldwide as a K-pop sensation, Jin steps into a completely different world as he supports both the operations and the unpredictable antics of Kian84. His ability to balance humor, hard work, and care for others is expected to bring a unique dynamic to the team.

Rounding out the cast is Ji Yea Eun, an ambitious and adventurous newcomer from the MZ generation. Her determination to contribute to the experience is evident; she even obtained a watercraft license in preparation for the series. With her energetic and youthful approach, Ji Yea Eun adds another layer of excitement to this unconventional B&B team.

Together, the trio faces the challenges of running an establishment where spontaneity rules over structure. From unplanned activities to absurd guest services, their chemistry and problem-solving skills (or lack thereof) will undoubtedly be a major highlight of the series.

The excitement surrounding Kian’s Bizarre B&B is further amplified by the show’s creative team. Director Jung Hyo-min and writer Yoon Shin-hye, both known for their work on Hyori’s Homestay, are bringing their expertise in the guesthouse reality genre to this brand-new project. Moreover, the series is set to roll out in a structured yet engaging release format.

A total of nine episodes will be unveiled over three weeks, with three episodes dropping each week. This staggered release schedule allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in the B&B’s bizarre adventures while maintaining anticipation for what comes next.