BTS’ Jin goes unfiltered and competitive in Netflix debut Kian’s Bizarre BnB; teaser OUT

BTS Jin is set to make his much-awaited Netflix debut, with a fun variety show titled Kian’s Bizarre B&B. In Netflix Korea's recently unveiled content line-up for the second quarter of 2025, Jin's participation in the show has been confirmed by the show. Additionally a teaser clip of the show has been dropped, that shows Jin in his natural habitat. The show's concept is similar to his ongoing Run Jin, only crazier.

Another difference with Run Jin is that Kian’s Bizarre B&B will be taking place on a remote island. Jin is seen screaming, making crazy expressions and showing his competitive side in the teaser video of the variety show. He, along with rising variety show star, Ji Ye Eun, will be indulging in various games like eating weird food, sliding in park and some water activities. The 32-year-old BTS member seems to have brought out his inner child in the show.

Watch the teaser of Kian’s Bizarre B&B here:

Jin seems to enjoy the activities and have a good time in the show. He and Ji Ye Eun will have to successfully complete the games to escape the island. Another cast member, Kian84, takes on the role of innkeeper. Dubbed "the chaotic siblings," the trio will bring their quirky dynamic to the forefront as they navigate the day-to-day operations of a guesthouse guided by Kian's unconventional perspective.

As they welcome a diverse array of young guests, each with their own unique stories, the show will seamlessly blend heartwarming moments with hilarious antics. Netflix describes Kian’s Bizarre BnB activities as "playful exploits", leading to "delightful chaos". Jung Hyo Min, Lee Soo Min and Hwang Yoon Seo are the directors of the fun show. Produced by Studio Modak, it is set to premiere in April this year. The show looks like a package of entertainment, perfect for a light, mood-lifting watch.

