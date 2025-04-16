Why did Ji Ye Eun hesitate to befriend Jin on Kian's Bizarre BnB? TV personality reveals BTS ARMY connection

Ji Ye Eun is currently lighting up screens alongside BTS’ Jin in Netflix’s latest variety show, Kian’s Bizarre BnB, and she recently shared what it’s really like teaming up with a global superstar. Spoiler: it’s not as intimidating as you’d think — all thanks to BTS' Jin.

In a candid interview for the Netflix show held at Jongno Gu’s hotel on April 15, 2025, Ji Ye Eun admitted she was super nervous and hesitated. Previously, the TV personality thought she would get hate from BTS ARMY for getting friendly with BTS' Jin. “I tried to keep my distance because, well… he’s BTS! That’s no small deal,” she laughed. “But Jin made it impossible to stay distant. He was so warm and welcoming — we ended up getting close really fast. Honestly, to me, BTS just means Jin oppa.”

BTS' Jin, being his usual down-to-earth self, totally got where she was coming from. “A lot of people feel awkward around me at first because of the BTS label,” he said. “That’s why I go out of my way to be extra friendly — sometimes aggressively so!”

BTS Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun’s co-star Kian84 didn’t miss a beat, jumping in with, “BTS is Jin to me too!” He couldn’t say enough about Jin’s work ethic, calling him the team’s rock. “After two days of filming, I was exhausted. By day three, Ji Ye Eun cried — it was that intense. But Jin? He held us together. We leaned on him so much.”

BTS’ Jin brushed off the compliments with his signature humor. “It was chaos — and that’s the whole point of Kian’s Bizarre BnB! If things were too smooth, it wouldn’t be the same show,” he joked. “I’ve lived such a hectic life, so when I saw Ji Ye Eun and Kian84 struggling, I thought, ‘Is it really that bad?"

Whatever the case may be, one thing’s for sure — no one wants to go up against BTS ARMY when it comes to protecting the members.

Directed by Jung Hyo Min of Hyori’s Homestay fame, the variety show reimagines the classic guesthouse reality format with a wild, unpredictable twist. With BTS’ Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye Eun at the helm, it’s no wonder the show shot to the top of Netflix Korea’s trending chart. New episodes drop every Tuesday at 4 PM KST—and yes, the chaos is worth it.

