Kim Do Hoon suffers arm fracture on Dear X set and faces 24-week recovery; filming schedule uncertain

Kim Do Hoon, actor in TVING's webtoon-based drama Dear X, fractured his left forearm while practicing motorcycle riding on set, according to Sports Chosun. The injury happened during standby time when he fell during a quick ride. With doctors estimating a recovery period of approximately 24 weeks, the drama's production schedule remains uncertain.

Kim Do Hoon, who became well-known for his role in the popular television series Moving, had been preparing to co-star with Kim Yoo Jung in Dear X. Due to the severity of his injury, his participation in the upcoming filming is still uncertain, even though his role required him to perform action scenes. Kim Do Hoon had surgery after the incident and is presently recovering in the hospital.

In August 2024, the cast was officially confirmed, and Dear X is currently in production. It is unclear how many scenes featuring Kim Do Hoon were completed before the accident or whether the production team will opt to recast his role.

For the unaware, Dear X tells the gripping story of Baek A Jin, a woman who survived a traumatic childhood marked by domestic violence. To protect herself, she developed the ability to read people's emotions and manipulate them when necessary. Baek A Jin is kind and generous, but she reveals a darker side when provoked.

Now a top actress known for her beauty and cunning, she relies on Yun Jun Seo, her steadfast companion who has been by her side since childhood. Although he would do anything for her, Yun Jun Seo ultimately sets out to bring about her downfall.

The protagonist of Dear X is Kim Yoo Jung, who plays the role of Baek A Jin. Kim Jae O, played by Kim Do Hoon, is another important character in the story. Similar to Baek A Jin, he was abused as a child and found comfort in her company, which gave his life purpose. Another source of tension in the drama is Im Re Na, an actress and former idol who has feelings for Yun Jun Seo.

Lee Yeol Eum plays Im Re Na, Kim Yoo Jung plays Baek A Jin, Kim Young Dae plays Yun Jun Seo, and Kim Do Hoon plays Kim Jae O. The series, which will have 12 episodes and be directed by Lee Eung Bok, is slated to premiere in May 2025. Fans are anxious for updates on Kim Do Hoon's recuperation and the show's future, but the production schedule is still unclear due to his injury.