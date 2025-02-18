Kim Sae Ron death: Industry friends Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Sung Kyun, Ryu Da In and more arrive at funeral hall to pay respects

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The sudden and heartbreaking passing of actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16 has left the entertainment world in mourning. Fellow celebrities, colleagues, and friends have been visiting the funeral home to pay their respects, and many have sent wreaths to honor her memory during this difficult time.

Kim Sae Ron’s funeral was held on February 17 at the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall, located in Pungnap-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul. Her younger siblings, actors Kim Aron and Kim Ye Ron, were listed as the chief mourners. They stood by her side during this painful moment, as family, friends, and the entertainment community gathered to say their goodbyes.

Many of Kim Sae Ron’s close associates and industry colleagues paid tribute to the actress at the funeral home. One such visitor was Choi Hyun Wook, who walked into the hall with a somber expression and heavy steps. After offering a brief and silent tribute to the late actress, he left quietly, reflecting the deep sorrow felt by many in the industry. Akdong Musician’s Suhyun, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron, also arrived early to pay her respects. Their bond during Kim Sae Ron's lifetime was well known, and Suhyun’s visit showed the tight-knit nature of the entertainment circle.

Actor Kim Sung Kyun, who worked with Kim Sae Ron in the film Neighbor, also attended the funeral. Dressed in a dark gray suit, he stayed at the funeral home for an extended period, offering his condolences and reflecting on their shared memories. Kim Sung Kyun had portrayed her father in the film, further deepening the emotional weight of his visit. Actress Ryu Da In, known for her role in the series Pyramid Game, was also seen at the funeral, adding her voice of support to the mourning.

In addition, many other notable figures from the entertainment world expressed their grief, including actors Bae Doo Na, Jung Ji So, and Im Si Wan, as well as actor Gong Myung. The band FT Island and singer IU also sent wreaths as a sign of their sorrow.

Kim Sae Ron, who was only 24 years old, was found deceased in her home on the afternoon of February 16. Authorities believe that her passing may have been the result of an extreme choice, and they are handling the situation as a case of unnatural death. Investigators are continuing their work to understand the circumstances surrounding her tragic death. Her untimely passing has sparked a wave of sadness and shock across the entertainment industry, especially given her promising career. She had shown immense potential as an actress and had been a beloved figure to her colleagues and fans alike.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at 6:20 a.m. on February 19, and although the burial site has not yet been revealed, the actress will be laid to rest in the presence of her grieving family and loved ones.