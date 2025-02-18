Kim Sae Ron death: Father blasts YouTuber for emotional distress after DUI case; may take legal action

Warning: Mention of death

Late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family has spoken out against a YouTuber whose videos, they claim, contributed to the emotional distress she suffered in the months leading up to her passing. During her funeral, Kim’s father publicly addressed the issue, condemning the YouTuber for repeatedly targeting his daughter and subjecting her to public scrutiny. The family is now considering legal action as they compile evidence related to the alleged harassment.

The controversy surrounding the YouTuber, later identified by netizens as Lee Jin Ho, stems from multiple videos he created about Kim Sae Ron. One of the most controversial uploads came in January when Kim shared wedding-themed photos on social media. In response, the YouTuber released a video titled “Kim Sae Ron’s self-deletion again… Gone into hiding after marriage rumors? Tried contacting her directly”. In the video, he speculated about her absence from the public eye and questioned her sincerity in her self-reflection efforts following past controversies.

According to his claims, he had attempted to reach out to Kim Sae Ron for clarification but received no response. His video suggested that she was avoiding the public eye deliberately, fueling speculation and further scrutiny from netizens. Many online users took his claims at face value, leading to heightened criticism of Kim’s personal life and choices.

However, this was not the first time the YouTuber had targeted the actress. In a previous video, he reported that Kim Sae Ron had taken up a part-time job at a café due to financial struggles. His content cast doubt on her sincerity and fueled negative public discourse, leading other content creators to amplify the scrutiny surrounding her. The repeated online attacks allegedly deepened her emotional distress.

Advertisement

In the wake of Kim Sae Ron’s passing, the YouTuber has removed or privatized all related content from his channel, though this move has done little to quell public outrage. Many fans and netizens have called for accountability, criticizing him for capitalizing on the struggles of a young woman who was already facing immense pressure.

Reports indicate that Kim Sae Ron’s family has begun collecting materials related to these videos and online harassment. While no official legal action has been announced, sources suggest they are preparing for potential lawsuits to hold those responsible accountable for the distress inflicted on Kim in her final months.

On February 16, at approximately 4:54 PM, Kim Sae Ron was found deceased in her residence located in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu. A close friend, who had planned to meet her that day, arrived at her home and discovered her unresponsive. Alarmed by the situation, they immediately contacted emergency services. Upon arrival, the authorities conducted a preliminary investigation and found no indications of external intrusion or any evidence suggesting foul play. As a result, they ruled out any suspicions of criminal involvement in her passing.

Advertisement

As the investigation continues and her family explores legal action, the incident has reignited discussions about cyberbullying, online harassment, and the mental toll public scrutiny can take on celebrities. Fans and supporters have since called for stricter regulations on online content and responsible reporting to prevent similar tragedies in the future.