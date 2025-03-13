Kim Sae Ron's family to sue Kim Soo Hyun for denying 6-year relationship and minor dating: 'What parent would...'

Late actress Kim Sae Ron allegedly dated Kim Soo Hyun for six years, since she was just 15. The Queen of Tears actor, who is 12 years older than her, has been receiving massive criticism since Kim Sae Ron's aunt made the revelation through a YouTube channel. Following that, the actor's agency probed legal action against the channel and denied the relationship rumors. To counter that, the deceased actress's family revealed their future course of action, as reported by K-media outlet Chosun Ilbo on March 13.

Kim Sae Ron's aunt, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed emotional sentiments about the late actress and announced plans to take "all necessary actions" against Kim Soo Hyun in an interview with The Fact. The family representative also shared details about when they first learned of Kim Sae Ron's relationship with the actor and what their reaction was. According to her, she discovered the relationship shortly before the actress left YG Entertainment and joined Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST.

While acknowledging the significant age gap made it difficult to consider them a couple, she mentioned that one thing was clear– "they liked each other." To emphasize the validity of her words, she made an emotional remake– "What parent would lie about their dead child?" Regarding Kim Sae Ron's decision to join GOLDMEDALIST, the family representative alleged the reason to be late actress' deep feelings for Kim Soo Hyun. She further said that even though he was a "famous actor", Kim Sae Ron's family wasn't really in favour of their relationship, owing to their 12-year age difference.

The aunt also talked about GOLDMEDALIST demanding the 700 million KRW DUI settlement amount back from the actress, despite initially agreeing to cover it without wanting it back. Citing Kim Soo Hyun's stance in the matter, she said, "I’m not sure if Kim Soo Hyun understood Sae Ron’s position at first, but I heard from Sae Ron that he fought with his cousin over the demand for repayment."

Discarding all the above-mentioned allegations as "baseless rumors", GOLDMEDALIST issued a statement today, saying they will present a "full-length statement based on factual evidence" next week.