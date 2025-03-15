Kim Sae Ron’s mother rejects baseless allegations of daughter’s fortune misuse and sole breadwinner claim

Kim Sae Ron, 24, was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025. The tragic news has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. The young actress, known for her exceptional talent and early rise to fame, had faced numerous controversies throughout her career.

Kim Sae Ron’s mother has spoken out to address the misinformation surrounding her daughter. She asserted that Kim Sae Ron never fabricated stories about working part-time jobs for sympathy.

Some claim she was the sole breadwinner of her family and that her wealth had been mismanaged. Her mother refuted these allegations, calling them absurd.

Kim Sae Ron's mother expressed frustration over the lack of legal support for her daughter, stating, “If she had been represented by a powerful agency with high-profile lawyers, they could have helped clear her name. Instead, she faced relentless criticism and cruel attacks alone.”

After her DUI scandal in 2022, Kim Sae Ron struggled to secure acting roles and took up part-time work at a café to support herself. She was often seen serving customers, trying to lead a quiet and modest life away from the limelight.

Despite her efforts to move on from the controversy, she continued to face public criticism. On March 14, 2025, GOLDMEDALIST officially confirmed that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun had been in a relationship.

The agency clarified that their relationship occurred between 2019 and 2020 when Kim Sae Ron was an adult. However, with her death, renewed discussions have surfaced, bringing further scrutiny to their past connection.

Kim Sae Ron's passing has left many questions unanswered, with ongoing discussions about the impact of public scrutiny on her life. Fans, colleagues, and industry insiders continue to remember her not only for her talent but also for the hardships she endured.

Kim Sae Ron faced financial struggles and was reportedly asked to pay 700 million KRW to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST. However, on March 14, 2025, the agency denied these claims, stating they never pressured the 24-year-old actress and that her debt had been waived, dismissing all allegations.

To buy more time, Kim Sae Ron even messaged Kim Soo-hyun for help, but he did not respond. GOLDMEDALIST later clarified that Kim Soo-hyun’s silence was due to instructions to stay out of the legal proceedings and avoid any involvement in the matter.