Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged real personality gets exposed by former acting trainee amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in controversy following reports of his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron. The 37-year-old actor has faced serious accusations, ranging from dating a minor to pressuring Kim Sae Ron to cover 700 million KRW for GOLDMEDALIST’s debt repayment.

However, on March 14, 2025, GOLDMEDALIST released a detailed statement denying these claims.

As the scandal gains traction, past incidents and rumors surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s behavior have resurfaced. One particular controversy stems from a viral TikTok video where a former trainee actor and content creator shared insights allegedly passed down from an acting teacher at Chung-Ang University, as per Kbizoom.

In the same institution, Kim Soo Hyun studied. The TikToker claimed that the actor’s true personality starkly contrasts with the public image he projects.

According to the video, Kim Soo Hyun has a habit of excessive swearing, to the extent that he struggles to form sentences without using profanity.

The TikToker further alleged that the actor frequently used offensive language that insulted family members, which is a serious form of swearing in Korean culture.

Another claim suggested that Kim Soo Hyun had a tense relationship with actress Jeon Ji Hyun due to conflicts over seniority and status. One notable incident reportedly involved a disagreement over positioning on a podium at an event.

The allegations have divided public opinion. While some netizens are outraged by the purported behavior patterns, others speculate that such stories are only emerging now due to Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing scandal. The resurfacing of past rumors has fueled debates over whether they hold any credibility or are being leveraged to tarnish his reputation further.

Meanwhile, another shocking development has added fuel to the fire. Kim Sae Ron’s mother recently spoke to the Garosero Institute, declaring that her family is ready to take legal action.

She stated that Kim Soo Hyun should be worried, as they intend to reveal the truth. She also emphasized her desire to restore her late daughter’s dignity, which she believes was lost following Kim Sae Ron’s 2022 DUI case.

With emotions running high and new allegations surfacing, Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation hangs in the balance. As more details unfold, the industry and fans alike are watching closely to see how the situation develops.