Kim Sae Ron's ex-husband reveals 'deep love' confession in letter and heartbreak upon split: 'Nothing lasts forever...'

Kim Sae Ron's American ex-husband was alleged to have ab*sed her, due to which she went into depression and eventually passed away. The claims were made by the late actress' ex-boyfriend, now identified to be aspiring celebrity Lee Chan Hee. The ex-husband refuted the claims on March 26 by presenting evidence of their amicable relationship through Garosero Research Institute's broadcast. He shared a heartfelt letter penned by Kim Sae Ron while they were undergoing the separation process.

The letter was allegedly written to him in February of this year, long before her unnatural death occurred. The write-up included her feelings for the New York man and the possible reasons for their split. She started by saying, "It (their relationship) was brief yet intense; our connection ended just like this." Through the write-up it can be understood that she was struggling to come to terms with the end of their brief yet love-filled marriage. As per her, their relationship ended probably because they rushed into the marriage because of her own "greed."

Perhaps the "greed" she mentioned was that of wanting to be "the eternal person in your (ex-husband's) life." The quick transition from dating to wedding might have been "too much for both" of them. She also wondered whether things might have turned out differently if they "had taken more time to get to know each other."

She revealed that at first her decision for marriage stemmed from "desire for revenge," but later she wished "to build something greater" with him. She then made a poignant remark—"I truly, deeply loved you."

She mentioned not wanting to lose him and being "too immature" to be able to deal with the love she received from him. She also revealed feeling lonely because he couldn't be physically there for her, owing to their long-distance relationship. She further revealed relying on others during her hard times because he was far away in a distant nation. Stating that to be the possible issue that "ruined our relationship," she apologized to him.

"It’s all my fault. She ended the letter by writing, "You are someone who deserves to be loved."