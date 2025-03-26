Kim Sae Ron’s husband denies pregnancy, forced marriage rumors amid Kim Soo Hyun row: ‘Who gets married due to...’

Following weeks of intense speculation and rumors surrounding the late actress Kim Sae Ron, her alleged husband has finally spoken out to address the misinformation circulating about their relationship and marriage. On March 25, 2025, his statement was aired through Garosero Research Institute, in which he categorically denied allegations that he had blackmailed Kim Sae Ron into marriage and dismissed claims that she had been pregnant.

As public curiosity surrounding their relationship intensified, various narratives began to emerge, leading to widespread speculation about the circumstances of their marriage and the events that followed. Feeling that the truth was being twisted and that false accusations were being spread, Kim Sae Ron’s husband stated that he could no longer remain silent. He explained that while he initially hesitated to speak up due to his ongoing grief, he ultimately decided that the misinformation needed to be corrected.

In his statement, Kim Sae Ron’s husband shed light on how their relationship began and unfolded. He explained that they first met in mid-to-late November 2024 through a mutual acquaintance. Despite the short period of time they had known each other, they developed a strong attraction and decided to take a major step forward by getting married. On January 12, 2025, they legally wed in the United States in a private ceremony, with only witnesses present.

However, their relationship soon faced challenges that made them reconsider their decision. He stated that their personalities were different, and the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance marriage became evident. After much discussion, they mutually agreed that annulling the marriage was the best course of action. According to him, they had been actively looking into the legal procedures required to dissolve their marriage.

One of the most controversial claims circulating was that Kim Sae Ron had been pregnant, leading to speculation that she had been forced into marriage. Addressing these allegations directly, her husband strongly refuted them, stating that the timeline of their relationship made such claims impossible.

As quoted by Koreaboo, “It is completely not true that she was pregnant. Rumors of her pregnancy came around January 2025, but we first met in mid-to-late November 2024. That was when we first met, and we started getting serious around the end of November when she visited America. The timelines do not match up,” he explained. He further added that they had not been planning to have children, and Kim Sae Ron had been taking birth control pills, making the claims even more implausible.

Additionally, he denied accusations that he had manipulated or blackmailed her into marriage. He firmly stated that their marriage was based on mutual affection and was something they both wanted at the time. “Who gets married due to threats? We both loved each other, and Kim Sae Ron also passionately agreed to the marriage, showing that she wanted to proceed with it. I can provide evidence for this,” he emphasized.

Another major point of controversy was the claim that their relationship had been toxic and that Kim Sae Ron had been subjected to coercion or mistreatment. Some sources, including YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, Director Kwak Tae Young, and Kim Sae Ron’s former manager, had suggested that the marriage was turbulent and that she had been forced to stay in it against her will.

Her husband firmly rejected these accusations, stating that their decision to part ways was mutual and not due to any form of abuse or control. He pointed to the fact that they had already been planning an annulment when the rumors began spreading. He also mentioned a handwritten letter: “Our relationship can be told from the last handwritten card Kim Sae Ron gave me. We both decided that it would be better to quietly void the marriage without letting people know that we had been wed for a short time overseas.”

He also criticized certain individuals and media outlets for spreading false information, accusing them of taking advantage of the situation for sensationalism. He argued that much of the misinformation originated from unreliable sources and that it had led to unnecessary distress for him, Kim Sae Ron’s family, and those close to her.