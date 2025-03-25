Kim Sae Ron's husband confirms duo got married in America in January 2025 amid Kim Soo Hyun dating controversy; report

Kim Sae Ron's death and alleged marriage have a new update as the alleged husband has stepped up in a statement made to YouTube channel Garosaero Research Institute. The person claiming to be American has shared that he got married to Kim Sae Ron in January 2025 after first meeting in November 2024.

According to a new video shared by the account on March 25, the supposed husband has claimed that he's still in pain after Kim Sae Ron's death and wasn't sure if speaking out now would be the right thing. However, he has made the decision to reveal the truth because distorted statements were being spread. The husband claimed that after being introduced by an acquaintance in November 2024, the two began dating. They legally got married on January 12, 2025 with the presence of only witnesses. However, the two soon decided to go separate ways after understanding that it was too soon. He added that the distance between South Korea and India caused them to nullify the marriage. Their different personalities, reportedly also acted as the reason for their separation.

The husband further revealed that the couple only met 4 times during the time they first met to when they separated, the last 3 of which happened by Kim Sae Ron voluntarily visiting him in the US.

Advertisement

The news of Kim Sae Ron's marriage was first revealed by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. Meanwhile, the actress' mother was reportedly unaware of this. The revelation came to light amid Kim Soo Hyun's ongoing dating controversy involving the late actress at 15 years old, while she was a minor.