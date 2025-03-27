Kim Sae Ron's friend suspects Kim Soo Hyun 'threatened' ex-boyfriend into accusing husband of her death

Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend, a man identified to be Lee Chan Hee, a 1999-born Korean national, by Garosero Research Institute, recently presented a statement through YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. In the statement, he mentioned the late actress' husband being the cause of her suffering and death instead of Kim Soo Hyun. On March 26, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron talked about her suspicions of the ex-boyfriend being forced to defend Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Se Eui of Garosero Research Institute asked the friend, who claimed to have "basically lived with her (Kim Sae Ron) at her place," what she thought of the actress' ex-boyfriend's recent remarks. She replied that from the several times she met him, he didn’t seem like a "bad guy." She declared him a "quiet, introverted person" who "was terrified" when his phone conversation recording with director Kwak Tae Yong was leaked. The recording in question is the second audio clip released by Lee Jin Ho, alleging it to be a conversation between a friend of Kim Sae Ron and her former agency member.

In the call recording, the ex-boyfriend was heard accusing the actress' husband's ab*sive nature as the root cause of the actress' depression and later death, which the husband later denied through a statement released by Garosero. He also alleged that Kim Soo Hyun's co-owned agency paid for Kim Sae Ron's medical bills as her family ignored her during that then. As per Kim Sae Ron's close friend, the ex-boyfriend might have turned against the actress, as she suspects that "either Kim Soo Hyun or Kwak Tae Yong threatened him and got to him."

Kwak Tae Yong is an agency owner, known for his close ties with Lee Jin Ho. The friend mentioned not understanding "what’s making him (the ex-boyfriend) humiliate Kim Sae Ron and the bereaved" by making those false claims.