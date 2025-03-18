Kim Sae Ron's family reacts to Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST's urge to meet: 'We cannot understand...'

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, expressed their desire to meet with the late Kim Sae Ron's mother in a statement released on March 15, according to K-media outlet Chosun Biz. The agency aims to clarify certain aspects of the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, which have led to misunderstandings between the two parties. Two days later, on March 17, Kim Sae Ron's family responded to the meeting offer as reported by Wikitree.

The bereaved family presented their stance through their legal representatives at a press conference, held at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Kim Sae Ron's family members expressed their disappointment and anger regarding the meeting offer, stating, "We cannot understand why, only now, they are issuing public statements saying they are waiting for the family's contact."

The reason for such a reaction was Kim Soo Hyun and his agency's alleged ignorance of the late actress after dropping legal notices for her to pay back 700 million KRW in a short notice.

The amount was incurred as a debt by her from the fines and compensations following her 2022 drunk driving case. As per her family members, her former agency GOLDMEDALIST assured her that they wouldn't demand repayment of the amount. When, later, they did ask for the money back, she tried to contact her ex-boyfriend with a desperate text that read, "Please save me," but even numerous other attempts at contacting him proved in vain, as revealed by Kim Sae Ron’s side.

She also posted a couple photo with the actor during his drama, Queen of Tears' airing, to gain his attention. In response to that, the agency allegedly threatened her to not contact any actor from the agency, if she wanted to avoid any more legal trouble. The bereaved family argued that when the actress was receiving heavy public backlash for sharing the couple photo, neither the agency nor Kim Soo Hyun felt it necessary to contact them and clear the situation.

They expressed frustration that GOLDMEDALIST was only reaching out to settle the matter amicably after the family had already decided to pursue legal action. The reason for the aggravated public harshness towards Kim Sae Ron was Youtuber Lee Jin Ho's alleged distortion of the truth by denying the two actors' relationship, ultimately leading to her tragic death.