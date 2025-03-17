Kim Sae Ron's family considers suing Kim Soo Hyun for hand in agency demanding 700 million KRW debt money; report

The dating scandal between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, which initially seemed like a minor controversy, has evolved into a troubling situation. With each passing day, new information continues to emerge, and today, March 17, 2025, another significant revelation came to light. Kim Sae Ron’s family has disclosed a second letter that the late actress received from Kim Soo Hyun’s side.

While sorting through Kim Sae Ron’s belongings, her family discovered a second letter from GOLDMEDALIST.

Kim Sae Ron’s family’s legal representative has announced that they are preparing to take direct legal action against Kim Soo Hyun for the constant pressure to pay 700 million KRW to GOLDMEDALIST.

The situation began when Kim Sae Ron, in a desperate plea, reached out to Kim Soo Hyun, asking for help, but Kim Soo Hyun never responded.

On March 17, 2025, a press conference was held at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Naeja Dong, Jongno Gu, where Kim Sae Ron’s family, along with attorney Bu Ji Seok from Law Firm Buyu, director Kwon Young Chan from the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, and director Kim Se Ui from the Garosero Research Institute attended.

As per The Qoo, Kim Sae Ron’s family’s legal representative expressed their distress, saying, “It’s hard to fathom the amount of mental anguish she must have suffered after receiving that letter. We do not understand why they are waiting for contact from the bereaved family to make a public statement. We are seriously considering taking legal action against Kim Soo Hyun.”

Advertisement

The GOLDMEDALIST agency had attempted several times to reach out to Kim Sae Ron’s father, making calls and sending messages, to communicate directly with him. However, Kim Sae Ron’s father avoided these attempts.

The second letter, disclosed by the family, allegedly contained a threatening message, warning Kim Sae Ron against posting certain photos on social media or reaching out to anyone from the agency in the future.

The letter stated that if Kim Sae Ron proceeded, she would be required to pay compensation for any damages caused by such photos related to the Queen of Tears drama.

Kim Sae Ron’s family’s representative expressed frustration, stating, “Mr Kim Soo Hyun made me angry,” and emphasized that Kim Soo Hyun should issue a sincere public apology for his actions.

The family representative also demanded that Kim Soo Hyun admit to the relationship, claiming it began in 2015 when Kim Sae Ron was just in her second year of middle school.