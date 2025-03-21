Kim Sae Ron's mother's emotional letter to dead daughter gets revealed amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row: 'You struggled...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kim Sae Ron's mother wrote a heartfelt letter to her after she passed away untimely at just 24 years of age. On March 21, the letter was revealed by YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, whose contents might resonate deeply with those who have experienced the pain of losing a loved one. The write-up gave a glimpse into what the actress might have been through during her youth and the regrets her mother had regarding her, as per K-media D Newsen..

The letter starts with a poignant question by Kim Sae Ron's mother to her, "Are you in a warm place? Are you feeling better?" As per her, even though spring was approaching, ending the chilly winter, her heart was still frozen due to the loss of her "beloved daughter". She kept the late actress' clothes and other belongings untouched as they included her scent. She asked Kim Sae Ron, "You struggled so much, always saying you would die. Are you at peace?", seemingly referencing the challenges her daughter faced after the 2022 DUI case.

The bereaved mother also mentioned having certain "regrets", which included not being able to be by the actress' side during her final moments. She also apologized for thinking that "keeping you (Kim Sae Ron) from doing things was the way to protect you." She expressed her sadness for not allowing her daughter to post pictures, hang out till late or even drink. She further stated, "I kept saying I trusted you, but in reality, I was trying to hide you."

Mentioning the actress' untimely demise, her mother wrote, "I just couldn’t bear to let you go like this." She further revealed, "All I wanted was an apology (from Kim Soo Hyun and his agency GOLDMEDALIST) for making me out to be a liar and to ensure this never happens again. But all I get in return are words that deny my existence and demands for explanations." It referred to the actor's agency denying that he dated Kim Sae Ron as a minor. She concluded the letter by saying, "I’m sorry. I’ll finally let you rest in peace now.”