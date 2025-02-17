Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In bring hilarious Queen of Tears meme to life with banter on G-Dragon’s Good Day; watch

Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In have once again proved that their comedic timing is better than any scripted drama! The two actors, whose off-screen friendship is just as entertaining as their on-screen roles, recently gave fans a hilarious reason to laugh out loud during their appearance on Good Day, G-Dragon’s new variety show. It all started with a viral clip, and now, the duo’s playful antics have turned into an unforgettable moment that’s making fans roll with laughter.

Their viral journey began in September 2024 when TVING, a South Korean streaming platform, shared a clip that had fans in stitches. The clip cleverly edited together scenes from Queen of Tears and Love Next Door, making it look like Kim Soo Hyun’s character, Baek Hyun Woo, was calling out “Hae In” to Jung Hae In, when in reality, he was addressing his on-screen wife, Hong Hae In.

Jung Hae In, who played a completely different character in Love Next Door, responded with the perfect "Why?" sparking a comedic back-and-forth banter that quickly went viral. The moment was so funny that Jung Hae In himself joined the fun, commenting “Why?” on TVING’s post, which made it even more entertaining.

But the best part? The joke didn't end there. When the two actors appeared together on Good Day, they took the comedy to the next level. In a recently released clip from an upcoming episode, Kim Soo Hyun hilariously repeats the “Hae In” call, mimicking the exact same tone as in the viral clip. This time, Jung Hae In, who is there in person, instantly responds with a playful “Stop calling me!” The moment sent the entire set into fits of laughter, and fans were thrilled to see the two actors sharing the screen together.

For fans eager to see more of the hilarious chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In, the wait is almost over! Good Day will make its premiere in India on February 17, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video’s Channel K. Hosted by the iconic G-Dragon of BIGBANG, Good Day promises to be much more than your typical variety program. Directed by the renowned PD Kim Tae Ho, who is best known for his work on Infinite Challenge, the show brings together an exciting mix of humor, music, and celebrity guests.

But what sets Good Day apart is its unique concept. The show is G-Dragon’s special music project, where he teams up with friends and industry figures to create the ultimate song. With a carefully curated lineup of celebrity guests from various fields, each episode offers a fresh perspective and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of music-making.