BREAKING: Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST confirms he was dating Kim Sae Ron from 2019 to 2020; know more details

After days of escalating controversy, GOLDMEDALIST has finally issued an official statement addressing the allegations surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and his past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. In their statement released on March 14, 2025, the agency confirmed that the two actors were romantically involved but firmly denied claims that their relationship began while Kim Sae Ron was a minor.

The controversy initially erupted after YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute aired a broadcast, in which a woman, claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had dated the actress from the time she was 15 until she was 21. The claim quickly gained traction online, leading to widespread criticism of the actor. GOLDMEDALIST, which had previously dismissed the allegations as "groundless rumors," has now provided a detailed clarification in response to mounting public scrutiny.

According to GOLDMEDALIST, the decision to release an official statement was not initially planned but became necessary due to aggressive media presence around their office following Garosero's broadcast. The increased media intrusion reportedly pressured the agency to take immediate action. “We urgently decided to release a statement to clarify key issues, asking for your understanding. Though this was not our original plan, there is nothing more important than addressing this matter, even if parts of our response may be insufficient,” they stated.

The statement confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated but only after she had reached adulthood. “Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sa Ron had already become an adult. The claim that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor is not true,” GOLDMEDALIST asserted. This contradicts earlier allegations that the two had been romantically involved as early as 2016, when Kim Sae Ron was only 15 years old.

In an effort to disprove Garosero's claims, GOLDMEDALIST presented photo evidence and metadata analysis to back their statement. “The photos Kim Sa Ron posted on her Instagram Story on March 24, 2024, and the ones revealed by Garosero on March 11, 2025, were taken on the same winter day in 2020 when they were dating. The outfit Kim Sae Ron wore in the pictures was from a brand collection released in June 2019, making it impossible for these photos to have been taken in 2016, as Garosero claims."

GOLDMEDALIST clarified that the photo Garosero released on March 12, 2025, was actually taken on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019, with metadata verifying the date. Another image shared on March 13 was from the same occasion, as evident from their matching outfits. The agency asserted that all photos presented as evidence of Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor were actually taken after she had already reached adulthood. They also dismissed the possibility of any photos from 2016, stating that the two were not in a relationship at that time.

The agency also took the opportunity to address the public criticism that Kim Soo Hyun has faced since the allegations surfaced. "Many criticisms have been directed at Kim Soo Hyun regarding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. While their relationship was a private matter between two consenting adults, we acknowledge that, as a beloved public figure, Kim Soo Hyun is subject to public scrutiny. We take such criticism seriously and with humility.”

However, GOLDMEDALIST condemned Garosero’s reporting, accusing them of spreading false and misleading information without proper verification. The agency criticized Garosero for disseminating misleading information and treating unverified claims as facts. The agency pointed out that the supposed informant, who claimed to be a family member of Kim Sae Ron, was actually reported to be an acquaintance of her mother. Despite the unclear identity of this source, Garosero presented selective and misinterpreted photos without proper fact-checking, which led to the widespread circulation of false rumors.