Kim Soo Hyun files 12 Billion KRW defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's aunt and Garosero at Seoul court

Kim Soo Hyun attended the press conference held on March 31, 2025, addressing the dating allegations with minor Kim Sae Ron. During the conference, he directly confronted several points raised by YouTube channel Garosero’s accusations—claims that he wanted to have a physical relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was still in school, as well as accusations from Kim Sae Ron’s aunt, who alleged he had an affair with the deceased actress. Kim Soo Hyun expressed deep frustration over these allegations.

Kim Soo Hyun’s representative revealed that legal action has been taken against Kim Sae Ron’s aunt and the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, both of whom have persistently accused him of dating the actress when she was a minor. In response, a lawsuit amounting to 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.16 million USD) has been filed for damages at the Seoul Central District Court. His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, prepared the conference as an opportunity for Kim Soo Hyun to communicate directly with journalists, though there was no question-and-answer session. “We have filed a lawsuit against the bereaved family, someone claiming to be the aunt and the operator of the Garosero YouTube channel. We have filed a lawsuit claiming a total of KRW 12.0 billion (about USD 8.16 million) in damages to the Seoul Central District Court,” said the representative.

Previously, Garosero revealed alleged love letters sent to Kim Sae Ron from Paris during Kim Soo Hyun’s military service, along with supposed videos of home dates. As these accusations continued to surface, they led to a steep downfall for Kim Soo Hyun's career. Be it advertising, Knock Off production halt or even cancellation of fan meeting events.

Kim Soo Hyun shared that he has a lot of worries, even at this moment. He feels anxious and concerned about various things. At the press conference, he was seen teary-eyed and even broke down in tears, asking everyone to give him at least a chance to speak and hear him out as dating minor Kim Sae Ron allegations continued to mount against him. He also thanked his fans for their constant support through this testing time.