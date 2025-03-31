Kim Soo Hyun reveals WHY he lied about relationship with Kim Sae Ron when Queen of Tears was airing and if he’d do it again

On March 31, 2025, during a press conference organized by GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun made his first public appearance amid the Kim Sae Ron dating scandal. The actor addressed all the allegations against him, speaking openly about the minor dating controversy. He expressed deep regret, stating that if he had previously got a hunch that such a matter would reach the epitome of scandal, he would have been more cautious about revealing his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. If only he could turn back time, he would have done things differently.

Kim Soo Hyun, accompanied by his legal representative from LKB & Partners, faced the gathered media at Stanford Hotel, Seoul. With teary eyes, he spoke about the unconditional love he had received from his supporters since his debut. He revealed that even while the Queen of Tears show was airing, he had to remain silent to protect the drama and everyone involved.

Kim Soo Hyun shared, “Once I debuted as an actor, I received so much love. I never had much to my name, but suddenly, I had so much to protect. Even during ‘Queen of Tears,’ I carried a heavy burden. I feared that admitting to my relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron might impact the series' success and put countless people at risk.”

He further explained his concerns, questioning what would happen to the cast, the hardworking staff, the production company that invested in the show, and his management company. Kim Soo Hyun shares that the decision to keep silent during the Queen of Tears drama was to safeguard everyone. He looked from the perspective of an actor to protect everyone's interest and for the betterment of the drama. In the end, he admitted that his decision had been terrifying. He wondered if he would make the same choice again and ultimately concluded, “Even if I go back to when the show was airing, I would make the same decision.”

Kim Soo Hyun acknowledged that the public might see his actions as cowardly or selfish, but he said that his choices were made out of love for those who supported him.