Kim Soo Hyun press conference: Actor DENIES dating Kim Sae Ron as a minor and s*icide due to GOLDMEDALIST's debt

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

Kim Soo Hyun was accused of dating high schooler Kim Sae Ron. From pictures to letters, alleged evidence was shared by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute. Even Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had a relationship. Through Garosero, a b*tt naked photo of Kim Soo Hyun was also revealed.

Now, the Queen of Tears actor, during a press conference, shared that he never dated Kim Sae Ron as a minor and that her s*icide did not happen because of him. He stated, “I never dated [Kim Sae Ron] when she was a minor.” The actor also clarified, “Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple.” (as per Joongang)

With teary eyes, Kim Soo Hyun admitted that they dated but, after some time, broke up. He did not give any specific date or year. He continued, saying that after the breakup, they lost touch and never contacted each other again. “Just like any other couple, contacting a lover after breaking up is a very cautious thing,” Kim Soo Hyun shared in the press conference.

Apart from this, the actor mentioned that he could not contact Kim Sae Ron when she was entangled in the DUI case back in 2022. It was stated previously that Kim Sae Ron was liable to pay 700 million KRW to GOLDMEDALIST. Kim Soo Hyun stated, “We were both actors well known to the public by face, and when we were together in the agency, we knew each other. I also couldn’t contact her easily when she had the DUI incident.”

Further, the actor shared that he simply can't face any more threats about more photo reveals. "And there wouldn't have been a situation where (Kim Sae Ron) was defamed by being revealed her private life through photos," added Kim Soo Hyun at the press conference on March 31, 2025.