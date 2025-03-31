Kim Soo Hyun sheds tears at press conference addressing Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: 'Give me a chance to explain'

Kim Soo Hyun has finally broken his silence following the long-standing allegations made against him by Kim Sae Ron’s family and the YouTube channel Garosero Institute. On March 31, 2025, the actor attended a press conference, where he addressed the media for the first time since the tragic passing of his former girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron. Overcome with emotion, he tearfully pleaded with both fans and critics to give him a fair chance to explain the accusations leveled against him.

As per Joongang, Kim Soo Hyun said, "Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was like any other ordinary couple," he stated. He further elaborated, "We dated with good feelings, and after some time, we broke up. After that, we couldn’t stay in touch the way we used to. Like any other couple, reaching out to an ex after a breakup is something one must approach with caution."

Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied any claims that Kim Sae Ron had taken her own life due to pressure from him or his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, over a debt. Previously, allegations surfaced that the 24-year-old actress was forced to pay a 700-million KRW debt, leading her to make the tragic decision.

He clarified, "I heard from YouTube that the former CEO of the agency was struggling because of me when the drunk driving incident happened. However, I was aware that the late actress was in a relationship with someone else at the time. Because of this, I was very careful about contacting her."

Advertisement

For the past few days, Kim Soo Hyun has been under scrutiny regarding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. Allegations surfaced that he dated her when she was still a minor. Old letters exchanged while he was serving in the military and an alleged video of them on a late-night dinner date when she was still in school have fueled speculation. However, Kim Soo Hyun refuted these claims, maintaining that their relationship did not involve any wrongdoing.