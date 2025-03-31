'Cleverly manipulated': Kim Soo Hyun claims minor Kim Sae Ron's chats from 2016 and 2018 were NOT with same person

Kim Soo Hyun finally broke silence on the allegations against him, including dating Kim Sae Ron as a minor and also having intimate chats with her through KakaoTalk back then. In the press conference that took place at Mapo-gu, Seoul, today, on March 31, at 4:30 p.m. KST (1 pm IST), the actor expressed his remorse for the undesired discussions that have been going on regarding the deceased Kim Sae Ron and then presented his stance regarding the chat screenshots revealed by the bereaved family, as reported by K-media Korea JoongAng Daily.

The KakaoTalk chats in question were alleged to be conversations taking place between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun back in 2016 and 2018. The screenshots of the same were revealed by the late actress's family through a press conference arranged and attended by YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's operator Kim Se Eui and their lawyer. Kim Soo Hyun refuted the claims of the chats having taken place between the two of them. He mentioned, "The person who is having the conversation with the late actor is different for the KakaoTalk chats made in 2016 and 2018."

Kim Soo Hyun accused the bereaved family of attempting to frame him as a p*edophile and accusing him of "grooming", based on KakaoTalk chats they had in 2016. He mentioned being willing to take accountability and face consequences for his action but not for the "fake testimonials" of the family. As per his statement, he "requested analysis" of the text messages and also acquired the report of the same. He claimed to possess "evidence of photos and videos and KakaoTalk chat that's not original but that has been cleverly manipulated."

The texts that created a stir online included cute talks usually done among couples. One such message featured Kim Soo Hyun commenting on a photo of Kim Sae Ron by saying, “Isn’t this just too cute?” and responding to a heart emoji sent by her with, “Do it for real next time.” Additionally, there were messages that allegedly contain more personal remarks such as, “When can I fall asleep holding you?” and “That would be the best sleep ever.”