Kim Soo Hyun-Sulli's movie Real climbs to top 5 in trending movies list on Netflix Korea amid explicit scene row

Kim Soo Hyun is under hot waters for accusations of coercing Sulli into performing n*de scenes of Real movie herself, when a body double was supposed to do it in her stead. Though a large group of people sided with Sulli's brother's claims of the movie having adverse effect on the late actress' life, they also chose to watch the movie on OTT. The ongoing controversy might have piqued K-netizens' curiosity and made them want to know what all the fuss was about.

Real is currently being watched by a lot of people in South Korea, making it even trend on Netflix Korea, as reported by K-media outlet Star News. As of March 30, the 2017 film was the fourth-most watched movie on Netflix Korea. Taking the No. 4 spot, it followed only Revelations, The Electric State and Lim Young Woong: I’m Hero the Stadium in the trending list. I, the Executioner rounded off the top 5 list, being the fifth-most watched movie. Notably, Real is the only film in the trending list that wasn't released recently (2024-25).

The controversial movie wasn't well-received by viewers upon its release in June 2017. Viewers considered its plot confusing and the bed scene involving Sulli was also deemed as unnecessary portrayal of n*dity by some. The actress received massive criticism for choosing to do such a scene. Overall, the 11.5 billion KRW project was a massive box office failure as it was watched by just 470,195 people in the nation and had only 4414277461.72 KRW through world box office collection. The financial data was reported by Namu Wiki on March 31.

However, the movie has been gaining massive attention since the explicit scene was back in talks, following Sulli's older brother's concerning allegations against Kim Soo Hyun. As per him, the last bed scene was included later in the script without consultation with the actress. However, a body double was supposed to act in the scene, but on the filming day, Sulli was asked to do it herself. He also blamed the production team for lying that the body double cancelled her appearance last minute due to being sick, but she was allegedly present on set.